The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy Wants to Park Finn's Big Mack Truck Right in Her Little Garage!

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) drew closer as they discussed her growing dependence on pain pills.

Finn checked in on his patient only to find her railing on Hope (Annika Noelle) about keeping Kelly at the Forrester compound. In the aftermath, partially in an attempt to score some pills, Steffy shared some of her painful life history with the attentive doctor.

This next week, it appears their bonding turns physical as Steffy and Finn engage in a HOT lip-lock that may very well lead head writer Brad Bell to pull out a mannequin or two!

Do you think Finn and Steffy will hit the sheets? We want to hear from YOU.

Watch the new B&B promo below: