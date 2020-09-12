Days of Our Lives Promo: John Declares War on Sami

Drake Hogestyn

John's (Drake Hogestyn) last run-in with his stepdaughter Sami (Alison Sweeney) left him cold on Days of Our Lives. The duo get into a heated argument and John gets physical.

Eli (Lamon Archey) pisses off his new bride, Lani (Sal Stowers), when he goes behind her back and arrests Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Belle (Martha Madison) is less than thrilled when she catches Jan (Heather Lindell) comforting her daughter, Claire (Isabel Durant).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) thinks it's wise to threaten Jan in a very public place.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) wakes up in the hospital with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) by his side . . . or is it his vivid imagination?

Watch the new DAYS promo below: