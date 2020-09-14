America's Court With Judge Ross Gets Seven More Seasons

America's Court With Judge Ross is sticking around for the long term. Deadline has announced that Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has commissioned seven more seasons, taking it through fall 2027.

Season 11 of the show, starring ex-Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kevin A. Ross, premieres this week, Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, stated:

As we start our eleventh season, America’s Court With Judge Ross is our first and longest-running court series, and we are enthusiastic to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons. Judge Kevin Ross in an outstanding television host and judge. Allen Media Group and the audience are very fortunate to have his enormous talents available to us for another seven seasons.

Ross added of the Daytime Emmy-nominated wh: