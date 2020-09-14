Ex-Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual on Tamron Hall

In March, politician Andrew Gillum, a rising star in the Florida Democratic Party, reportedly checked into rehab after being found, passed out in a hotel room, with two men, one intoxicated. Gillum and wife R. Jai discussed their struggles with Tamron Hall on her talk show's second-season premiere.

In the interview, his first sit-down in six months, the ex-Tallahassee mayor came out as bisexual. In response to a query from Hall, he replied:

You just asked the question. You put it out there whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is, I don't identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual.

He added:

Bisexuality in and of itself doesn't lead to unfaithfulness. There are men who are in marriages with women who just because they're married to a woman doesn't mean they're not attracted to other women, and at any point can slip up, make a mistake, do something, and that is what it is. The same thing in bisexual relationships.

You can be attracted to both, you got a bigger terrain out there that you have to contend with, but you can still choose to be physically with one person.

R. Jai concurred: