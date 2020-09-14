General Hospital's Jon Lindstrom Delves into How to Play a Villain
General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom has played his fair share of sinister scenes on soaps, especially as serial killer Dr. Ryan Chamberlain. What makes a good bad guy? A lot of it is acting technique, Lindstrom told Soaps In Depth.
He noted:
I’ve learned that one of my stocks-in-trade is restraint. As you get older and become more experienced, you realize that sometimes the less you do, the more impact it has.
Lindstrom continued:
When you look at the great TV, movie, and even theater actors, there’s a real pleasure in watching simplicity. I seem to have fallen into a place where I can do that when it’s called for, and I’m really enjoying it.