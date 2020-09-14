Kayla Ewell Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy Stand-In

Kayla Ewell is headed back to her old stomping grounds at The Bold and the Beautiful. But she won't be reprising her role of Caitlin Ramirez!

Instead, she will be a stand-in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) in romantic scenes with Ewell's real-life husband, Tanner Novlan (Finn), Soaps In Depth confirms.

Novlan has long hinted at the possibility of Ewell subbing for MacInnes Wood, a practice initiated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, she's returning to a familiar set, thanks to Steffy and Finn ("Sinn")!