The Dr. Oz Show Renewed for Two More Seasons

Dr. Mehmet Oz is having a good September. Not only is he back filming Season 12 of his talk show - it premieres today, Sept. 14 - but the chatfest has been renewed for two more seasons, according to Deadline.

Of his show's continuation for Season 13 and 14, taking it through 2023, Oz said:

I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time.

Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations, added:

The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we’re glad to be extending the show. And he still takes Aetna, right?

The show airs on Fox stations around the country.