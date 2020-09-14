Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless is about to unleash a storyline fans have long been anticipating: the reveal that Amanda Sinclair and Hilary Curtis (both Mishael Morgan) are long-lost twin sisters. The news will rock the worlds of Hilary's widower, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and his current love, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy).

James teased Devon's reaction to Soap Opera Digest, musing:

Even though he was expecting this, he’s really hit with the reality of what comes with that truth now? This is going to open up a lot of questions that Amanda would want to know and there’s no one closer to Hilary than Devon, so he realizes that moving forward, he has to provide answers.

He added:

Her feelings are always all over the place and rightfully son. Devon knows what it's like not to know your place in the world, and now she has been given a piece of her history.

The introduction of Hilary's long-lost sibling could be a problem for Devon and Elena. James observed: