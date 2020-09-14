The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam and Chelsea Target Victor and Billy

Adam/Chelsea: Are these two finally becoming the gruesome twosome of Genoa City? You decide. The outcast Newman (Mark Grossman) and his con artist-turned-fashion designer bae (Melissa Claire Egan) scheme to destroy Victor (Eric Braeden) and find out just what Billy (Jason Thompson) knows. Adam wants to nail Victor for what he did regarding AJ Montalvo's death. To do so, the couple tries to find out how much information Billy knows about everything.

Chelsea has been a bit nervous since Alyssa came to town; she spilled all to Billy about Adam's role in her father's death and will use it. Chelsea realizes Chancellor Communications' newest employee, Theo (Tyler Johnson), is the key to getting what they need. Look for Chelsea to flirt with Theo to gain access at CC to bug Billy's office, but the man himself walks in on her attempts. Will Chelsea be victorious?

Sharon: The budding therapist (Sharon Case) starts to have some dreams about her ex-husband, Adam. Later, Sharon grills his big sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), about her plans.

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) lays down the law with Adam.

Billy: The black sheep Abbott clues big brother Old Smilin' Jack (Peter Bergman) in on his scheme to take Adam down. Watch for Billy to get an advantage over Adam.

Amanda/Elena: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) discovers she's Hilary's twin. Watch for Amanda to become a little closer with Devon (Bryton James), and lower the walls she has up. Meanwhile, Devon's girlfriend, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), is not happy with this development and becomes frustrated and loses her cool with Amanda. Amanda is to turn to Billy as a confidant, and Elena leans on Nate (Sean Dominic) for support.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) attempts to referee Nick (Joshua Morrow) and their daughter, Summer (Hunter King).

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) discovers a clue about her mother, Dina's (Marla Adams), past.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) faces off against Lily (Christel Khalil). Watch for Nikki to defend her hubby Victor and for Lily to hold her own against the Newman matriarch.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles grills Kyle (Michael Mealor) on his intentions with Summer.