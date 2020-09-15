Melissa Reeves/Photo by Steven Bergman Cady McClain/Photo by PR Photos

Setside sources have confirmed Celebrity Dirty Laundry's report of Cady McClain replacing Melissa Reeves at Days of Our Lives. Reeves, who played the role of Jennifer Rose Horton on and off from 1985-2020, made the decision not to return to DAYS after the show resumed filming post the COVID-19 lockdown. McClain is already filming.

Reeves has come under fire for supporting anti-gay rights fast food chain Chik-fil-A and conservative firebrand Candace Owens' anti-Black Lives Matter social media posts. However, we're hearing those scandals didn't play a part in Reeves' decision to leave the NBC soap.

Daytime Emmy-winning fan favorite McClain is best known for playing the beloved Dixie Cooney Martin on All My Children. The actress also appeared as Rosanna Cabot on As The World Turns and Kelly Andrews on The Young and the Restless.