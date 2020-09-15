Ellen Co-EP Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Season 18: "I Have More of a Voice"

DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss opened up to Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about his new role as co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The chatfest's eighteenth season premieres on Sept. 21 and comes after accusations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace.

RELATED: DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Named As Co-EP Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Boss said:

As this last season [of Ellen] kind of wrapped up, everything that was going on in the social climate and everything like that, we started speaking to what was going on in the world. It just kind of happened naturally, that this is the way we're going, and I love the new position.

He added:

I have more of a voice. Not only will I be on camera, but I will also be behind the scenes as well.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Teases Season 18: "We’re Gonna Talk About It"

Boss is looking forward to Season 18, saying: