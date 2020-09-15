Ellen Co-EP Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Season 18: "I Have More of a Voice"
DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss opened up to Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about his new role as co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The chatfest's eighteenth season premieres on Sept. 21 and comes after accusations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace.
Boss said:
As this last season [of Ellen] kind of wrapped up, everything that was going on in the social climate and everything like that, we started speaking to what was going on in the world. It just kind of happened naturally, that this is the way we're going, and I love the new position.
He added:
I have more of a voice. Not only will I be on camera, but I will also be behind the scenes as well.
Boss is looking forward to Season 18, saying:
We are excited to bring the laughs and the love and that life back. There's a lot going on in the world right now, and a lot of things that need to be addressed. Just like the 17 season prior, we're still going to enlighten the things that need to be enlightened with laughter, love and life.