General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud Dishes on "Britt Coming Back to Town"
Kelly Thiebaud is excited about her latest stint on General Hospital as new Chief of Staff Britt Westbourne. She explained how it came about in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.
The actress shared:
I kind of thought, because of Covid and all the time off that production had taken, [that] there would be no way GH would bring me back or even think of bringing me back, but I was wrong! I was out on a two-week road trip with very little service when Frank [Valentini, executive producer] texted me out of the blue and asked for me to call him! Luckily, I had cell service right at that moment. I called him and we chatted about Britt coming back to town.
Thiebaud is thrilled to be back in Port Charles and interacting with some old and new faces, like half-brother Peter (Wes Ramsey) and one-time lover Julian (William deVry). Of Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), Britt's back-from-the-dead ex, Thiebaud dished:
So much history between those two characters! Marcus is so sweet and so great to work with. During the scene where Britt slapped him, I accidentally smacked him really hard and he took it like a champ.
In terms of storyline, Thiebaud would love "something that's very moving and relatable for the fans." Either way, it's good to have the Britch back in town!