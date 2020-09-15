Kelly Thiebaud

Kelly Thiebaud is excited about her latest stint on General Hospital as new Chief of Staff Britt Westbourne. She explained how it came about in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.

The actress shared:

I kind of thought, because of Covid and all the time off that production had taken, [that] there would be no way GH would bring me back or even think of bringing me back, but I was wrong! I was out on a two-week road trip with very little service when Frank [Valentini, executive producer] texted me out of the blue and asked for me to call him! Luckily, I had cell service right at that moment. I called him and we chatted about Britt coming back to town.

Thiebaud is thrilled to be back in Port Charles and interacting with some old and new faces, like half-brother Peter (Wes Ramsey) and one-time lover Julian (William deVry). Of Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), Britt's back-from-the-dead ex, Thiebaud dished:

So much history between those two characters! Marcus is so sweet and so great to work with. During the scene where Britt slapped him, I accidentally smacked him really hard and he took it like a champ.

In terms of storyline, Thiebaud would love "something that's very moving and relatable for the fans." Either way, it's good to have the Britch back in town!