Sunny Hostin Claims ABC News Tried to Censor Negative Chapters in Her Memoir

The View's Sunny Hostin is calling out ABC News for attempting censorship. In Hostin's upcoming memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, the veteran journalist and former federal prosecutor revealed the Mouse House wanted her to censor some passages from her book, which made the Alphabet Network look bad.

Journalist Yashir Ali revealed from an obtained copy of Hostin's book in his newsletter that the legal analyst questioned ABC's request for her to delete some chapters that didn't paint the network in a good light.

According to Hostin,

Deleting those passages didn’t feel right to me—they were all true, and they were some of the battle scars of my experience. My television agent and my book agent emailed me to express confusion that a news organization would try to censor a Puerto Rican, African American woman’s story while they were covering global demonstrations demanding racial equity.

Hostin never reveals what exactly was inside the chapters ABC wanted her to remove, Ali stated. Hostin got her attorneys on the phone to push back against ABC's request, which they ultimately did, and she pondered if race was a factor in their request. Hostin remarked,

I didn’t want to believe that racism played a part in their revision requests—we were just dotting some i’s and crossing some t’s, right? Then, on Friday, June 12th, I got a text from a reporter.”

Hostin also delves into the comments former senior ABC News exec Barbara Fedida made about her, saying she was "low-rent." Hostin stated,

I was floored. I felt incredibly sad, but I also felt relief. Many of the experiences I’ve had at ABC, including several described in these pages that standards and practices at first asked me to delete—well, if the allegations were true, all of the dots were connected. My suspicions that I was treated worse than my white colleagues—the fears that I tried to talk myself out of many times—maybe they were true. Had my employer, my home away from home, devalued, dismissed, and underpaid me because of my race? I had just read emails from them directing me to erase evidence of such treatment from my story. And if I'm being honest, I wasn't even angry. I was deeply, profoundly shaken and saddened.

Hostin's memoir is slated to be released on Sept. 22.