The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) opened up to Soap Opera Digest about his character's many girlfriends, calling Wyatt's love life "a whirlwind." He discussed Wyatt's tendency to fall head over heels (and propose quickly!) and Wyatt losing out to his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton).

Wyatt and Liam first duked it out over Hope (then-Kim Matula), though only Wyatt wooed Katie (Heather Tom) and Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Both brothers dated Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer), who once turned down Wyatt's proposal. Of the rejection, Brooks mused:

Getting his first ‘no’ brought him back down a few pegs. He can’t just keep asking for people to marry him right away and rush into things. Jeez, Wyatt! Slow down!

And there was the battle with Liam over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Asked what Wyatt regretted about the Steffy relationship, Brooks replied:

Giving up so easily to Liam. I believe Wyatt regrets not living by his usual credo of, ‘All’s fair in love and war!’

Later, both Spencer heirs got involved with Sally (Courtney Hope). Wyatt's relationship with the fashion designer fizzled out after he proposed with no ring.

Then, he fell back in love with Flo; Sally faked a terminal illness to keep him and ultimately kidnapped Flo. Of the end of "Wally," Brooks reflected: