The Young and the Restless' Peter Bergman Explains Why He's "Thrilled" to Be Back

Peter Bergman

The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) is thrilled be back on set, getting "young and restless" once again. In a discussion with Soap Hub Insider, the daytime veteran explained how he managed to quiet his inner workaholic during the COVID-induced shutdown.

Bergman explained:

I’m THRILLED to be back to work. I have to admit, leaving out the coronavirus, the break was delightful —- time to read, exercise, nap, and eat too much. It’s the longest time I’ve been without work in 42 years. But I missed the cast, missed the fun of making a scene work, and missed the rhythm of a workday.

But a hiatus from filming doesn't mean Bergman didn't keep in touch with his fellow Genoa City denizens. He added:

I kept in fairly close touch with everyone that I regularly work with. A part of every day was picking up the phone to call or text someone. Michelle Stafford [Phyllis] and I spoke more while we were away than we do when we’re working.

