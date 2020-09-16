The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Pipes Up About Steffy and Finn's Business

Scott Clifton

Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) gives Liam (Scott Clifton) the bum's rush out of his office on today's The Bold and the Beautiful. Before they part ways, Liam, who's flipped back to Hope (Annika Noelle), reminds Finn that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is his patient and wonders how many doctors actually do house calls in 2020. Liam also claims if Finn has an interest in her, he's okay with it (whew!).

Finn, who owes no explanation to the waffling Spencer, explains he can see Steffy on his way to and from work when necessary. Finn presumes Liam also checks in on her, to which Liam agrees . . . because he cares about her and knows it's a really difficult time in Steffy's life.

Finn acknowledges his awareness of this fact and promises to everything in his power to take care of Steffy (as her doctor of course).

Cut to Malibu and Steffy, who's looking out the window holding a pill bottle. Steffy has a very worried look on her face. Fade to black.

