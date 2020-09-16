Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 14, 2020

All My Children

  • Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will star in an all-female, digital production of The School for Wives presented by Molière in the Park; live-stream it on Oct. 24 or watch it on demand through Oct. 28
  • Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) stars in the new Ryan Murphy show Ratched

As the World Turns

  • Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien), the voice of the title character in the 1990s film Mulan, makes a surprise cameo in the new Disney+ Mulan film
  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars as Gloria Steinem in the upcoming film The Glorias
  • Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy) is narrating the audiobook of bestseller Elena Ferrante's new novel, The Lying Life of Adults; take a listen here
  • Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will direct the new theater musical Love & Southern D!scomfort, debuting in spring 2021

Guiding Light

  • Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Bill) stars as Lyle in the short film Sticky, an entrant in the Los Angeles Feedback Film Festival
  • Lindsey McKeon (ex-Marah) stars in the family-friendly holiday film Charlie's Christmas Wish, available Nov. 10

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) has re-upped a three-year first-look deal between her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, with 20th Century Fox 
  • Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) will star in the feature film Dead in the Water, from director Nanea Miyata
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) stars as a cheerleading coach in the Lifetime film The Wrong Cheerleader Coach, airing Oct. 17 at 8 PM EST; she will also co-host E!'s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards
  • Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) will produce the upcoming Korean War film Devotion
  • Caroline Aaron (ex-JoJo) plays two characters in the new Amazon Prime film Call Waiting
  • Kate Linder (Esther) will guest on the second season of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, a look into the lives of Hollywood celebs

