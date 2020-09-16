Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 14, 2020
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will star in an all-female, digital production of The School for Wives presented by Molière in the Park; live-stream it on Oct. 24 or watch it on demand through Oct. 28
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) stars in the new Ryan Murphy show Ratched
- Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien), the voice of the title character in the 1990s film Mulan, makes a surprise cameo in the new Disney+ Mulan film
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars as Gloria Steinem in the upcoming film The Glorias
- Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy) is narrating the audiobook of bestseller Elena Ferrante's new novel, The Lying Life of Adults; take a listen here
- Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will direct the new theater musical Love & Southern D!scomfort, debuting in spring 2021
- Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will star in the upcoming psychological thriller iTrust
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) is directing the movie Clouds, the true story of singer Zach Sobiech, which will debut on Disney+ on Oct. 16; watch the trailer here
- Texas Battle (ex-Marcus) has a major role in the new Bruce Willis film Hard Kill
- Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon) has booked the mystery TV series Oak Island
- Judi Evans (Bonnie/ex-Adrienne) will star as Miriam Cassidy in the 2021 romantic comedy Love Is on the Air
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) has joined Amazon Prime's hit comic book satire The Boys as Soldier Boy, a mock-Captain America
- Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) will star in the Hallmark holiday film USS Christmas. As previously announced, his leading lady will be Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa)
- Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy) will guest on the second season of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, a look into the lives of Hollywood celebs
- Gloria Loring (ex-Liz) will release her new EP, The Best of Me, on Sept. 18
- Lucas Adams (Tripp) is appearing in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, available to stream from Netflix on Oct. 6
- Sydney Mikayla (Trina) will voice Wolf once again in season three of Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, streaming Oct. 12
- Ashton Arbab (Dev) will star in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, part of Netflix's Halloween-themed "Netflix & Chills" promo, available to stream Oct. 14
- Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya) is filming the horror film Don't Fear
- Emme Rylan (Lulu) stars in season two of Etheria, a female-driven horror anthology, available on Amazon Sept. 24
- Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) is launching a new erotic podcast series, Dirty Diana
- Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) is reuniting with her The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars on the HBO Max reunion special
- Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andrea) is starring on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery
- Andrea Bogart (ex-Abby) plays a scheming mom in the Lifetime film Cheer Camp Killer, airing Oct. 10 at 8 PM EST
- TK Weaver (ex-Danny) will appear in the 2021 film Macbeth
- Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) will appear in FX's Y: The Last Man, an adaptation of a comic book series, which will begin filming in 2021
- Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Bill) stars as Lyle in the short film Sticky, an entrant in the Los Angeles Feedback Film Festival
- Lindsey McKeon (ex-Marah) stars in the family-friendly holiday film Charlie's Christmas Wish, available Nov. 10
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) and Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) star in the new action film The 2nd; watch a clip here
- Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) is currently working on the 2021 film The Suicide Squad
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will star opposite Jenifer Lewis in ABC's Black-ish spinoff Old-ish
- Tommy Lee Jones (ex-Mark) has secured distribution for his upcoming conspiracy thriller, Wander
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) has re-upped a three-year first-look deal between her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, with 20th Century Fox
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) will star in the feature film Dead in the Water, from director Nanea Miyata
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) stars as a cheerleading coach in the Lifetime film The Wrong Cheerleader Coach, airing Oct. 17 at 8 PM EST; she will also co-host E!'s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards
- Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) will produce the upcoming Korean War film Devotion
- Caroline Aaron (ex-JoJo) plays two characters in the new Amazon Prime film Call Waiting
- Kate Linder (Esther) will guest on the second season of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, a look into the lives of Hollywood celebs