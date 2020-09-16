Chris Evans Addresses Leaked Pic on Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall had originally booked Hollywood superstar Chris Evans on her talk show's second season to chat about his work on civic engagement. However, Captain America accidentally leaked a nude pic on Instagram Live over the weekend, and Hall couldn't help but ask the hunk about the incident.

Evans told Hall:

Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned. You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.

Evans is working to get more Americans to vote, and he used his viral moment to his own advantage. He tweeted:

Several years ago, Evans' brother, One Life to Live actor Scott Evans (ex-Fish), also dealt with leaks of his nude photos. The soap star jokingly tweeted:

Watch Hall and Evans chat it up below.