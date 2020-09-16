Days of Our Lives Recap: Lani Is Having NONE of Eli's Betraying Behind

Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey

Our day begins in Salem with Aunt Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) entering the Kiriakis living room to find Victor (John Aniston) loading a gun. Why? So, he can go to the hospital and bust a cap in Ben Weston's (Robert Scott Wilson) behind.

Across town, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) walks out of Julie's Place looking at pictures of Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) on her cell phone. Abe (James Reynolds) walks up and they embrace.

At Chez Grandma Hope, Claire (Isabel Durant) is cleaning up so Hope will remember she actually has a grandchild. Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) thinks it's sweet that she wanted to stay home and keep him company.

At the hospital, Brady (Eric Martsolf) is talking to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) about how it looks like John (Drake Hogestyn) is going to be okay. To Brady's surprise, Kristen isn't at the penthouse - she's at the police station. Brady's on his way. Here comes Belle (Martha Madison), who has heard the great news about her daddy. Looks like Brady is going to ask her to represent Kristen - since poor Justin (Wally Kurth) can't ever seem to win.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are out in the main office talking about Kristen. Eli is all annoyed that Lani made him choose between his marriage and his job. Lani is having NONE of his nonsense and reminds him that he took vows to his wife - doesn't that mean anything? He betrayed her!

That's how our day began in Salem! What do you think? What else happened today that made you groan with disdain or squeal with delight? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!