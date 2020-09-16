Elizabeth Hendrickson Returns to The Young and the Restless Set

Steven Bergman Photography

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless) has had quite the 2020. She and her husband, Rob Meder, welcomed their daughter, Josephine James, back in March, then COVID-19 lockdown happened! But she's now back to work.

The actress shared on Instagram that she has returned to work on the set, posting an. adorable video with her baby girl set to Ciara's "Level Up":