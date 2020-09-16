Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart (Kevin) opened up to Soap Opera Digest about his battle with COVID-19. He also delved into what it's like being back at Y&R and being back on set.

Rikaart struggled with coronavirus, but well-wishes from co-stars cheered him. He recalled:

Being back at work has been interesting, he reflected. He added:

I was excited to be back and also apprehensive and a little nervous. I think all the protocols they have in place certainly are reassuring. There was a moment, though, where the actors have to take our masks off so it does leave you feeling a little vulnerable. I’m actually relieved that I had that one day and I don’t go back for a few more weeks. I’m relieved by that because I’m like, ‘Good. Let them have a few more weeks under their belt of kind of ironing out any kinks there may be.’

Right now, Kevin's love interest, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), is just back from maternity leave, so Rikaart doesn't anticipate being on screen much. He explained: