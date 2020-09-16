Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) opened up to Aussie publication TV Soap about what's next for Katie and on-off love Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Is a happily-ever-after in the cards for "Batie" after Bill's latest smooch with Katie's sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)? Tom dished:

They’re not living together, and, it’s important to note, they weren’t married. They were just living together, taking it day by day. After it came out about the kiss between Bill and Brooke, however, they have not been living together.

Asked how much Katie’s son Will (Finnegan George) might play a role in a possible parental reconciliation, Tom said:

I hope it’s a very small amount. I don’t love giving the impression parents should stay together [solely] for the sake of a child. As the parent of a very smart, aware, cognizant child, I feel children know when parents stay together for [the wrong reasons]. I hope Katie feels her kid will be fine whether or not Bill is in the house. She has to get back with Bill for herself. That’s what I’d like to see, but I don’t know if we necessarily will. Katie wouldn't want a man who’s only there for her because of her child.

If Bill and Katie do reunite, will Tom's real-life husband, James Achor, act as a stand-in for Diamont? Tom replied: