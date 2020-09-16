The Talk Returns to Live, Socially-Distanced Set Sept. 21

The ladies of The Talk are reuniting live and in-studio! The CBS Emmy Award-winning chatfest's 11th season begins on Sept. 21 and will feature the co-hosts live in a redesigned open-concept set, which is reconfigured to practice social distancing. It will also have no studio audience members.

The Talk's upcoming guests will also not be in the studio but will appear via Skype live. The show's Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba will be returning to the studio, while rapper/actress Eve will work remotely via a studio based in London.

The Sept. 21 episode kicks off with actress and freshman talk show host Drew Barrymore discussing her self-titled gabber with the ladies.

Get a preview of what's to come on the upcoming season below!