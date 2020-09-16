Jason Thompson

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Devon (Bryton James) are talking about Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and hypothesizing on how it would have been for her knowing she had a sister in her life. Devon admits it's a lot to process after Nicholas comments it would be a heartbreaker if it were true. Devon brings up how Hilary missed out as well. Devon confesses he will need to move on regardless of the DNA results.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are at the ranch talking to Victor (Eric Braeden). Summer tells her grandpappy that she and Kyle love each other. She acknowledges Lola's (Sasha Calle) role in Kyle's past, but Summer's the one for Kyle's future.

Kyle interrupts and admits he's been irresponsible and has made some decisions he regrets. He says he loves Summer and owes her much more than he's given her. When Kyle states having Summer in his life is more of a blessing than he deserves, Victor tells Kyle it was the smartest thing he said. Victor wants to believe the young man and hopes he's sincere. Victor then warns Kyle he's the last person he wants to disappoint. After Victor leaves, Summer wonders why Kyle didn't tell Victor the truth about the two of them.

At ChancComm, Billy (Jason Thompson) is meeting with Alyssa (María DiDomenico). He wants to know how Adam's (Mark Grossman) story ends, with a best case scenario. Alyssa admits she'd like to see him go to prison, but she knows that won't happen. The next best thing would be for the world to know what Adam's done. Billy likes that option and declares he also likes that she's as invested as he is. When Billy says they're going to move forward, Alyssa claims she's never wanted anything more than to blow up Adam's entire world. Billy's pleased with her enthusiasm.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!