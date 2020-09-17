Days of Our Lives' Matt Ashford Mourns Passing of His Mother

Steven Bergman Photography

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Matthew Ashford (Jack, Days of Our Lives). The actor announced on Twitter that his mother, Patricia, just passed away at the age of 89.

He shared:

Last fall, he shared a cute pic on Instagram of his beloved mom:

Former co-executive producer Greg Meng extended his condolences on the social media platform:

Ashford replied that "it’s still a shock- even when We have known such a long time coming- I feel her all around me now."

Paul Telfer (Xander) also reached out, tweeting:

Ashford's on-screen brother, Stephen Nichols (Patch), shared a sweet message: