Lindsay Arnold

Days of Our Lives will be preempted for the remainder of this week. Here's what's coming up the week of September 21.

Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) is back and gunning for the villainous Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The legal eagle's got a bone to pick with her daughter's killer and just might be out for blood.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) finally returns to Salem and still isn't talking about her baby daddy. She crosses paths with Tripp (Lucas Adams) whilst others wonder why she ain't comin' clean with the truth.

Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) been pumping Abigail with drugs. She takes a trip to prison to visit with her coconspirator . . . Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay). What could these two possibly be cooking up together?

Marlena (Deidre Hall) isn't thrilled with Claire's (Isabel Durant) budding relationship with a different Salem sociopath . . . Jan (Heather Lindell). The good doc warns her granddaughter she's stepping into shark-infested waters. Belle (Martha Madison) starts sounding alarm bells all over Salem to anyone who will listen.

Repentant Eli (Lamon Archey) wants forgiveness for betraying his bride, Lani (Sal Stowers). Meanwhile, Lani is chatting with Kristen at the Salem PD determined to keep said forgiveness from happening.

Justin (Wally Kurth) confesses to Jack (Matthew Ashford) that the ever-aggressive Bonnie (Judi Evans) laid a kiss right on his allegedly not so willing lips. Jack's not so sure Justin is that skeeved out by the event.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: