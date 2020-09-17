Empire Star Diamond White Cast on The Bold and the Beautiful

A new Buckingham is coming to SoCal. Diamond White has joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress will play Paris, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady)'s daughter and Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) sister. According to Deadline, White, best known for her roles on Empire and Dear White People, starts taping on Sept. 18.

What brings the never-discussed Buckingham to Los Angeles? No word as of yet. Look for White's first episode to air Nov. 2.