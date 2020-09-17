General Hospital's Jackie Zeman Discusses New Seasons of The Bay and Misguided
Jackie Zeman is staying busy (and safe!) amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Besides filming General Hospital, the soap veteran also filmed The Bay, on which she plays Sofia, and begun reading scripts for the next season of Misguided. She chatted with Soap Hub Insider about how she's managing her various projects.
RELATED: The Bay Heads to Popstar TV
RELATED: The Bay Returns to Production With Strict COVID-19 Guidelines
Asked if her shows were affected by the pandemic, Zeman stated:
Yes, well, everyone everywhere has been. We shot most of the new season for The Bay on a ranch in Santa Ynez. Everyone was tested and temperatures taken every day. It was actually more safe than life off the ranch.
RELATED: The Bay Kicks Off Production With Safety Measures in Place
She added:
Because we knew that everyone was healthy. And the rules were strict regarding masks, food, and community spaces. As for Misguided, Paul Gosselin, our producer, has sent us the scripts for the new season. We haven’t started shooting yet but we have compelling drama and tons of fun packed into the upcoming storyline.