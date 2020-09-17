Steven Bergman Photography

Jackie Zeman is staying busy (and safe!) amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Besides filming General Hospital, the soap veteran also filmed The Bay, on which she plays Sofia, and begun reading scripts for the next season of Misguided. She chatted with Soap Hub Insider about how she's managing her various projects.

RELATED: The Bay Heads to Popstar TV

RELATED: The Bay Returns to Production With Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

Asked if her shows were affected by the pandemic, Zeman stated:

Yes, well, everyone everywhere has been. We shot most of the new season for The Bay on a ranch in Santa Ynez. Everyone was tested and temperatures taken every day. It was actually more safe than life off the ranch.

RELATED: The Bay Kicks Off Production With Safety Measures in Place

She added: