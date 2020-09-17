WATCH: Get Ready for "Filthy Rich" Soapy Drama on Fox Sept. 21!

Fox is giving viewers some good old fashioned Southern Christian charm, with a dash of sizzling soapy goodness on September 21 when Filthy Rich debuts. Set to the backdrop of New Orleans, the dramedy centers on the Monreaux family, who heads the Sunshine Network, the world's largest Christian network.

When the CEO and patriarch of the family Eugene (Gerald McRaney) dies in a plane crash, his wife and co-founder of the network, Margaret (Kim Cattrall), and children Rose (Guiding Light's Aubrey Dollar) and Eric (Corey Cott), are stunned to learn their big daddy had three illegitimate kids left in his will.

Margaret attempts to pay them off to disappear and chaos ensues as Eugene's love children are not about to go quietly into the night. Benjamin Aguilar, David Denman, Steve Harris, Melia Kreiling, Olivia Macklin, Paul Luke Thomas, and Mark L. Young round out the cast of the freshman show.

Watch what's to come below!

Filthy Rich airs September 21 at 9 PM EST on Fox.