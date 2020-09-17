Here's Why Réal Andrews Is "So Excited" About General Hospital Right Now
Réal Andrews is thrilled to have returned from the dead as General Hospital's Lieutenant Marcus Taggert. He told Soap Opera Digest about the way he came back and the exciting new storyline he's tackling in the role.
He recalled:
I remember getting a text from [Casting Director] Mark Teschner. It had been a daily dream of mine for 17 years to come back and when I saw his name, I dropped to my knees and started crying in gratitude and joy because I knew he wasn’t calling me to say hi. I called him back and he said, 'We would love you to come back, are you interested?' And I said, 'Interested? I would be honored! When do I start?' So when I found out I was getting killed off, I would be lying if I said wasn’t devastated….So when I got a third chance, I was like, ‘Unbelievable! Boom. Let’s go!'
Andrews is particularly excited to be working with real-life pal Maurice Benard (AKA Taggert’s historic rival, Sonny Corinthos) in scenes. Their characters have teamed up to get rid of new-to-town drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).
Andrews explained:
That is so, so cool. Me and Maurice have always had such great chemistry and loved working together, but the old Taggert was really just one note. We never really had a chance to explore our characters and color our performance with depth. But now, thanks to the amazing writing crew, we're are both so excited about the potential and where this can go.