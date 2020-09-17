Nancy O'Dell Joins People (the TV Show!)

Steven Bergman Photography

It's been a year since Nancy O'Dell said her goodbye on Entertainment Tonight but the veteran television journalist has returned. O'Dell has joined the series People (the TV Show!). O'Dell reunites with her former Access Hollywood executive producer Rob Silverstein at People, where she kicked things off with an exclusive interview with country superstars Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Variety reports.

The two-part special aired on Sept. 14 and 15. O'Dell told the trade paper about her new job,

After taking a personal break, I am excited to have found the perfect brand, colleagues, and opportunity with People (the TV Show!) – it just doesn’t get any bigger or more reputable than People.

The show airs on Meredith-owned television stations in 12 markets and it gained ownership of People magazine after the acquisition of Time Inc, in 2018.

Silverstein stated about the new show,