Scott Clifton Explains How Hope and Liam Get "Bold and Beautiful" with COVID-19

Steven Bergman Photography

It wouldn't be The Bold and the Beautiful if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wasn't involved in some sort of romantic entanglement. Clifton explained how the ping-ponging publishing heir will get physical with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

He told Soap Hub Insider that his wife, Nicole Lampson, is willing to act as a stand-in during a love scene, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. He said:

She’s obviously on standby and [is] willing to [help out] if asked.

But he's not anticipating things getting too hot and heavy between the longtime lovebirds. He dished:

Liam and Hope are happily married. [So] we’re not establishing a romantic connection that’s really important to the story.

Husbands and wives still get frisky, though. What will the actors do instead? Clifton added: