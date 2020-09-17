The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Delon de Metz (Zende Forrester Dominguez) will touch down in Los Angeles very soon. Soaps.com reports that his first air date is Wednesday, Oct. 7.

There are plenty of storylines to go around for de Metz. Showrunner Brad Bell has already teased a love triangle between the Forrester heir, legal eagle Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and model Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), but we'll have to wait to see what else Zende will get up to!