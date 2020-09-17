Days of Our Lives is getting a new face in a familiar role. Tina Huang (Rizzoli & Isles) has joined NBC's lone soap as District Attorney Melinda Trask, according to Soaps.com.

Previously, Laura Kai Chen occupied the role, but she wasn't available to return to Salem this go around, leading to a recast. In the previews for the week of Sept. 21, Trask faces off against a newly-arrested Kristen Blake DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who killed the DA's daughter, Haley Chen (Thia Megia).