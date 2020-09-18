ABC Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for Nighttime Dramas

Photo Credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

ABC has announced the fall premiere dates for its scripted dramas, which includes some new shows to the line up and some fan favs. According to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, the Eye Network is "energized" about what's to come. Burke stated,

Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series. From fan-favorite shows like 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Good Doctor' to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama 'Big Sky,' our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.

The following are the dates and times for ABC's upcoming scripted dramas:

Monday, Nov. 2

The Good Doctor: 10-11 PM EST

Thursday, Nov. 12

Station 19: 8-9 PM EST

Grey's Anatomy (with a two-hour season premiere): 9-11 PM EST.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Series premiere of Big Sky: 10:01-11 PM EST.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

For Life: 10-11 PM EST.

Thursday Nov. 19

A Million Little Things: 10:01-11 PM EST.