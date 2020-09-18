The passing of a beloved patriarch is always a good time for a soap opera to pull on viewers' heartstrings with tearful goodbyes from the character's family and, often, a few surprises to pull on the character and show's history.

That's exactly what General Hospital did with the return of Alicia Leigh Willis' Courtney Matthews. The character, whom longtime Daytime Confidential listeners know we dubbed Kung Fu Barbie years ago, appeared as a spirit to usher Mike Corbin (Max Gail) to the upper room.

For years, Mike's Alzheimers has been a focal point of Sonny's (Maurice Benard) story on GH for several years. It earned Bernard and Gail Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019 for Outstanding Lead Actor and Supporting actor, respectively.

What did you think of General Hospital surprising fans with the ghostly return of Mike's daughter, Sonny's half-sister and Spencer Cassadine's (Nicholas Bechtel) mother? Let us know in the comments below!