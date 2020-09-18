Steven Bergman Photography

Nicole Walker Brady (Arianne Zucker) is all grown up! Not only is she letting her husband Eric (Greg Vaughan) leave town to help others, but she will reach some sort of détente with arch-rival and sister-in-law Sami Brady DiMera (Alison Sweeney).

When altruistic Eric is told that villagers in the Congo need his help, Nicole doesn’t throw a fit; instead, she encourages Eric to go. Zucker told Soap Opera Digest:

It’s surprising that Nicole has matured the way she was. I think she's finally found security with herself and in this relationship she has with Eric, so she can feel for him and what she wants. He’s eager to say no to going back to the Congo, but in her eyes, it’s only temporary and he’s doing some good in the world, and I think that’s why she’s so in love with him and the man he is. So, she’s being a loving and encouraging wife by telling him to go.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Sami set their longstanding differences to the side when Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) returns to town. Sami previously won custody of Allie’s as-yet-unnamed son, but Eric encourages Sami to let Nicole take care of him—if Allie moves in with her aunt.

Zucker mused:

Surprisingly, they come to a compromise, and it’s a good suggestion now because now it's the best of both worlds. Nicole gets to help with the baby and Allie get to bond with her son, as well and Sami stays away.

Meanwhile, SOD reports that Sami heads back to Europe on Sept. 25. Hopefully, this peace can last beyond Baby Boy Horton's first few months of life. Zucker said: