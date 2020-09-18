The Sept. 18 episode of General Hospital revealed that fan-favorite character Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive and well. Holly's recently-lamented death was, in fact, fake.

The British beauty was being held captive in Monte Carlo. Her son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons), came to her rescue, along with ex Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero).

But what's next for Holly? Will the con artist stick around in Europe or head back to Port Charles? Tune in to GH to find out.