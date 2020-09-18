First Impressions: Nathan Parsons Returns as Ethan on General Hospital

Nathan Parsons

Nathan Parsons returned to General Hospital as Ethan Lovett and boy, did it pack a punch. Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Holly Sutton's (Emma Samms) son punched Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) in the jaw at the Monte Carlo casino as Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) gaped.

What are your first impressions of Nathan's return to General Hospital? Let us know in the comments below.

Ethan Returns to General Hospital

