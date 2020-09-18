Jay Leno to Host Reboot of You Bet Your Life

Jay Leno is getting into the game show business. The former late night talk show host has signed on to host Fox's reboot of the classic game show You Bet Your Life. According to Broadcasting & Cable, the show will run on 29 Fox-owned and-run networks and is being sold into syndication.

Based on the classic show made famous by the late Groucho Marx, the half-hour show will keep the banter and interviews between the contestants and the host. Participants will compete for prize money by accurately answering questions. The show will feature two pairs of contestants.

In a released statement, CEO of Fox Television Stations Jack Abernethy stated about the partnership,

We need a familiar face to make us laugh and we are incredibly proud and excited to reinvent this renowned franchise with the enormously talented Jay.

Leno, who is currently hosting Jay Leno's Garage, stated,

I’m thrilled to be hosting the latest version of You Bet Your Life. One of my favorite things to do is talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game show that allows me to do just that,

Look for the show to debut in fall 2021.