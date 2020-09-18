Jess Walton Looks Back at Jill Getting "Young and Restless" in Genoa City

Steven Bergman Photography

Jess Walton (Jill Foster Abbott, The Young and the Restless) is looking back her character's epic romantic life. She spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the fact Jill "likes her hanky-panky on a regular basis" and and some of her most memorable love interests.

One benchmark for love? Jill's on-off relationship with John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). Walton mused:

They were happy for a while but Jill was so fake and phony back then. You really couldn’t believe anything she said. She was lying a lot. But what came between them was her damn libido.

At one point, Jill was bidding to become the next Mrs. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). But there's still some chemistry between them, even now, Walton admitted:

Oh, even though she gets so angry with him, I think she’d give in to him in a second.

Fans loved Jill's fling with ex-con Larry Warton (David "Shark" Fralick). The two had explosive physical chemistry. Walton remembered: