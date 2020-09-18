T.J. Holmes Added to Third Hour of Good Morning America

ABC News

ABC News has signed T.J. Holmes on to join Amy Roback to co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know. Holmes will officially start the afternoon show on Sept. 21, where he will co-host with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent; she will also be a regular of the program, according to Variety.

The yet again rebranded hour has focused on giving viewers information on the coronavirus since the pandemic started, along with election updates, breaking news, and human interest stories. The 1 PM EST slot takes over from the now defunct GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, which replaced Strahan and Sara and before that GMA Day.

Executive producer Catherine McKenzie stated about the new addition,

We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information. Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I’m thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling. We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next.

Watch the promotional video of the trio below.