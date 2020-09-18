Scott Clifton

The Bold and the Beautiful's Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is set to square off with ex-wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) this week. Clifton told Soap Opera Digest all about Liam uncovering Steffy's burgeoning addiction...and what he's prepared to do in order to protect their daughter, Kelly.

When he can’t reach Steffy, Liam enters her house and finds her passed out on the couch. He flips his lid, Clifton said:

Liam goes into a full panic, to the point where he’s slapping her face to get her o snap out of it. Eventually, she does come to .She’s disoriented and reactive and defensive. She’s clearly loaded, and Liam just asks her, ‘Are you still on pills?’

When Steffy denies his claims. Liam tears apart the house looking for her meds..and uncovers them. Clifton explained:

Eventually, he does find her pills, and they’re not only hidden, but in a place where Kelly could actually get her hands on them. He finds a bottle full fo pills and holds them up to Steffy and says, ‘You lied to me! Not only did you say you were off the pills but you said there were no pills in the house and here they are.’ There’s another back and forth. Steffy says, 'This is none of your business. How dare you! Get out!’ and it ends with Liam saying, ‘Alright, I’m leaving—but I’m taking our daughter.'

Viewers know that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would only be to happy to care for her stepdaughter...and that Steffy's greatest fear is somehow losing Kelly. And Liam isn't happy Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) is making house calls.

Clifton added:

Liam does say, 'I knew it! This guy’s interest in you clouded his judgment. He has prescribed you more narcotics that you were not capable of handing and it has affected your recovery. He has put you in danger.

Steffy tells Liam she didn’t get the meds from him—the illegal drugs came via Vinny (Joe LoCicero)—and that’s another problematic seed planted in the Spencer heir’s brain.

What will happen next? Will Liam and Hope try to take Kelly from Steffy...or maybe even seek full custody? Will Vinny try to worm his way into Steffy's heart by supplying drugs? And will Dr. Finn ever realize that he's breaching some serious medical boundaries? Tune in to B&B to find out.