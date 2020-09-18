Former The Young and the Restless actress Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith Newman) has joined Hulu's smash hit series The Handmaid's Tale. Deadline is reporting Grace will star in the upcoming fourth season that is currently underway.

According to the site, Grace will play Mrs. Keyes, the smart teen wife of a much older Commander. While Mrs. Keyes is calm, reverent, and rules her farm and household with confidence and conviction, she also has a rebellious and troublemaking side to her, which is kept hidden.

The Handmaid's Tale was in the middle of filming its fourth season when the show's production shut down in Toronto due to the coronavirus outbreak in March. Later in the summer, Elisabeth Moss, the star and executive producer of the show dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated season, which is slated for 2021.



Take a look at what's to come below.