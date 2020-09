This Is Greg Vaughan's Final Days of Our Lives Air Date

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is bidding Salem adieu this week. According to Soaps.com, the actor's last air date (for now, anyway) will be Wednesday, Sept. 23.

