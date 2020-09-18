WATCH: Kim Klacik Brings Up Joy Behar in Blackface on The View

Things got a bit spicy on Friday's episode of The View when Republican candidate Kim Klacik appeared on the show. The GOP nominee, who is running for the seat held by the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings in Maryland's 7th Congressional district, was asked by co-host Joy Behar about President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Behar mentioned earlier in the show that Klacik avoided the question regarding Trump's response. Trump had told veteran journalist Bob Woodward on tape he downplayed the severity of the pandemic because he didn't "want to create a panic" with the American people. Behar remarked,

You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry. You’re putting it on something extraneous here. Talk to the point, please.

Klacik fired back and asked if she was speaking to Behar and stated,

The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago? C’mon, Joy, I don’t think you should be asking questions.

Klacik is referring to when Behar, who is white, mentioned on a 2016 episode of The View that she went to a Halloween party decades before as a "beautiful African woman" and stated she wore makeup that made her skin darker. Behar retorted she was paying "homage" and it wasn't blackface when Klacik insisted the Black community "has my back."

Co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in to remind Klacik her statement wasn't accurate and the Black community didn't vote for her in April's special election. Hostin replied,

The Black community has your back? The Black community does not vote for you. What planet are you living on?

Watch the fireworks below.