WATCH: The Real Returns September 21!

Season 7 of The Real is debuting on Monday, Sept. 21, and the ladies are thrilled. Joining returning co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton are returning is actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, who signed on after Tamera Mowry-Housley's departure.

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Shares Why The Real's Addition of Garcelle Beauvais Is "Refreshing"

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Tapped as New Co-Host of The Real

The show will be broadcast remotely, with the hosts focusing in on social awareness this season. Guests planned so far include Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful), politician Stacey Abrams, Ray J, Debra Messing, Janelle Monáe, Bethenny Frankel, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, andand more.

Executive producer Rachel Miskowiec shared:

The Real has always reflected the lives of our audience as well as our hosts, and this season is no different. We’re here to be voices for change, as well as be a source of information during this time when people need our perspectives the most.