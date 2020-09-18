The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy Gets the Goods on Adam

Billy/Adam: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) gets the goods on his nemesis. Billy finds some shocking evidence against the outcast Newman (Mark Grossman) and goes to Alyssa (María DiDomenico) to confirm it. When he arrives at her room, he sees it empty and starts to wonder if Adam is behind her departure.

Billy confronts Adam, who claims he didn't know she left or where she is. Billy informs Adam he knows all about the secret he's trying to keep hidden. Adam realizes he has to keep Billy quiet. Will Adam be successful?

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) gives Adam some advice he didn't ask for. Will Adam take it? Look for Victor to face off against Billy.

Kyle/Summer: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) and the Newman tartlet (Hunter King) are so in love, they decide to pop the question . . . TO EACH OTHER! At Chancellor Park, both Kyle and Summer propose to the other, with Kyle giving his lady love a ring.

The two want to keep things quiet for now, due to their families and Kyle's pending divorce, so don't expect them to shout their engagement from the rooftops. Summer decides to wear the ring around her neck to keep it close to her heart and hide it from her family. Will the two be able to pull off their secret engagement?

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) finds a clue about her mother Dina's (Marla Adams) past.

Chance/Abby: The Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) and the Newman Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) discuss where their relationship is going. Do the pair have a future?

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) grills Chance about her baby brother Adam. Will Chance crack and spill it all?

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets some help from Billy.

Nate/Elena/Devon: The revelation of Amanda being Hilary's twin is not sitting well for some. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) confesses to Nate (Sean Dominic) she does not like Devon (Bryton James) becoming close to Amanda. Does she have anything to worry about? Meanwhile, look for Devon to pay tribute to his late wife's memory.