The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy's Sketchy Behavior Leads to an Intervention

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) is FREAKED out when he can't wake Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) up from her drug-induced stupor.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has some REALLY bad news for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Steffy denies using pain killers, which prompts Liam to tear the beach house apart.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) finally come face to face.

Liam finds Steffy's stash.

Hope is kind of impressed with Thomas' progress.

Steffy throws Liam out, but he won't leave without Kelly.

Thomas is FREAKED OUT by Steffy's drugged up behavior . . . and runs to daddy Ridge.

Steffy lets Liam know that her new pills didn't come from Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Thomas tells Zoe (Kiara Barnes) EVERYTHING when he tries to make amends.

Steffy thinks Liam and Hope have taken off with Kelly.

Hope fills Brooke in on the situation with Steffy.

Steffy gets an intervention from her many men.