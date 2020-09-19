Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What Fresh Hell Will Gwen Summon When She Visits Dr. Rolf in Prison?

Emily O'Brien

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Eric (Greg Vaughan) leaves Salem and heads back to the Congo. Hopefully, he will steer clear of women bearing elephant tchotchkes.

Allie and Tripp (Lucas Adams) come face to face.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) heads to prison to visit Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to warn Claire (Isabel Durant) about Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) returns to Salem and is mortified that Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) is playing mama to her still unnamed child.

Xander (Paul Telfer) sees an opportunity to use Jan Spears to his advantage.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) officially pleads guilty for Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) crimes.

It took a hot minute for Belle to return and inform Brady that DA Trask (Tina Huang) brutally rebuffed his plea.

Lani (Sal Stowers) needs a little assistance from her daddy (James Reynolds).

Justin (Wally Kurth) has a sit down with Jack (Matthew Ashford) about Bonnie (Judi Evans).

DA Trask is out for Kristen's blood . . . BLOOD!

Samantha Gene agrees to let Nicole (Arianne Zucker) raise nameless baby Horton, but ONLY if Allie lives with them.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani make nice.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) has a familial sit down with Victor (John Aniston).

Claire and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) process Ciara's death.

Gwen steps up her plans to take down Abigail (Marci Miller).

Samantha Gene heads back to Europe.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) have a Black Patch reunion.

Jan Spears continues to bond with Claire, much to Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas' chagrin.

Justin and Bonnie lock lips.

Shawn Douglas finds himself face to face and alone with his cage of love captor, Jan Spears.

Shawn Douglas happens upon Belle in Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) warm embrace.